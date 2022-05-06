Alina, Viola, Sebastian and Allister were born on April 14, 2022 to a very friendly momma cat along with two... View on PetFinder
A dead alligator got the better of two hapless poachers in Georgia when it somehow managed to break out the rear window of their pickup, according to the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. It happened Saturday, April 30, at New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park in Richmond County, and investigators theorized the window shattered when the suspects tried ...
Multiple fire departments from McDowell and Burke counties are on the scene of structure fires at Lake James near Bear Creek Marina.
A soldier from Marion was killed and three others were injured in a “military vehicle accident” at Fort Bragg on Thursday.
UPDATE: The missing Marion woman has been located, according to The McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with a recent statement from the victim's brother.
A convicted sex offender faces new allegations involving two children under the age of 10, authorities said on Wednesday.
Marion has a new furniture store at the McDowell Square shopping center.
Former McDowell Register of Deeds Tonia Hampton has been charged with second-degree trespass, communicating threats and assault with a deadly …
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nebo man with child sexual abuse.
A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.