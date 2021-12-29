VANTASTIC! McDowell County Schools puts STEM on wheels

After going to Costa Rica for an opportunity to work with international scientists, one local teacher created a mobile learning lab for McDowell students to learn about sea turtles.

Renata Crawley, a fifth-grade teacher at West Marion Elementary, visits local schools in her STEM van to work with fifth-graders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Earlier this year, Donna Pyatt and I traveled to Costa Rica to work with Ecology Project International. We worked with scientists to monitor leatherback sea turtle nesting sites, measure, weigh and release these endangered species,” said Crawley. “We also networked with teachers across the United States to develop and share inquiry-based lessons. We created engaging activities that centered around the leatherback sea turtles.”

The van has visited every elementary school in the district so far and worked with all fifth-grade classes.

Students took on the role of predators by trying to collect turtle eggs (in theory), and then became conservationists by designing, creating and building protective coverings for the turtle nests. Students also learned to program ozobots and code and design mazes that would allow their robot turtle to make it to the ocean for safety.