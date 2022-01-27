‘Urgency, unity’ heightened in Charlotte Jewish community

This year, Charlotte’s Jewish community feels closer than ever.

Only three days after a rabbi and three others were held hostage at gunpoint inside a Texas synagogue, the Jewish Federation of Charlotte announced a $5 million fundraising campaign.

Leaders of the local Jewish federation say that a strong, united community is needed now more than ever.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte is more determined than ever to raise funds to strengthen and safeguard the Jewish community from the growing threats of antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred that we face locally and globally,” said Sue Worrel, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

At a Jan. 19 event, which was hosted at Charlotte’s Temple Israel and broadcast virtually, several community leaders spoke out about how the funds directly impact agencies in Charlotte, such as the Charlotte Jewish Preschool and the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center.

According to a press release, local Jewish residents have recently felt a “heightened sense of urgency and unity.”