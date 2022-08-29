 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: NC 226 North on the mountain in McDowell reopens after truck crash

  • Updated
The location of the overturned truck on NC 226 North.

UPDATE 6 p.m.: NC 226 North is back open after the truck crash.

At around 5 p.m. crews were on the scene with an overturned tractor and trailer in the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain in McDowell County, according to a bulletin from McDowell County Emergency Management

Please avoid this area. Passenger cars may use NC 226A to bypass the accident. However, tractors-trailers are not allowed on NC 226A.

At the same time, crews were responding to Interstate 40 in McDowell near the 69 mile marker where gravel was reported in the roadway, causing hazardous driving conditions.

These are developing stories.

