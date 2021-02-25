Update: Local COVID-related deaths reach 75

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday another person has died and six more have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings the total number of positives to 4,670 in McDowell County. There have been 39,549 tests conducted, 34,711 negative results and 168 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 123 individuals in quarantine, 4,472 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 15.2%.

McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:

• First Doses: 6,388

• Second Doses: 3,202

• Total Doses administered: 9,590

Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and healthcare workers can get their name on the waitlist by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at (828) 803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the waitlist will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup: