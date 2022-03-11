Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked. Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. Around 10:26 p.m., a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of center on U.S. 74B and pulled the vehicle over, Knox said in a written ...
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
Sunday was busy for local fire departments and the action rolled on into Monday as strong winds brought down trees and power lines.
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
At noon on Friday, the filing period for the 2022 elections came to an end and there is now a list of candidates seeking offices at the local …
The Career and College Promise (CCP) Program at McDowell Tech is a guaranteed college savings plan, school leaders say.
McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…
