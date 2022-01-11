 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's local numbers
New positive cases reported: 50.

New deaths reported: 1.

In quarantine: 634.

Total deaths: 150.

Positivity rate (percentage of tests coming back positive): 20.7%.

Need help? The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, 7 days a week.

