Meet Trixie! Trixie is 6 months old. She is super sweet and gets nervous outside. She walks decent on a... View on PetFinder
Trixie
GREENSBORO — A second athlete who competed for the N.C. A&T track and field program during the 2021-22 school year has received a provisional suspension from the sport's international Athletics Integrity Unit.
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia Forest Products celebrated its 40th anniversary in McDowell County on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor.
A traffic stop in McDowell County resulted in drug charges against a Forest City man, authorities said on Tuesday.
State education officials release school report cards. 14 of 15 McDowell schools meet or exceed growth
Schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented on Sept. 1 to the Sta…
BOSTIC – The McDowell Titans’ offense wasn’t as crisp as it could have been Friday night against the East Rutherford Cavaliers. The defense ma…
A McDowell man with a long criminal history now faces a weapon charge, authorities said on Thursday.
Archery coach Danielle Yelton says there are plenty of reasons why youngsters love the sport once they get started as members of the Shootin’ …
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing, runaway juveniles:
So far this season, the McDowell Titans’ offense has used a variety of weapons to hurt opponents.