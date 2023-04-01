Emergency workers are responding to numerous reports of trees and power lines down across McDowell County, according to a message from McDowell County Emergency Management at 4:51 p.m.

Multiple roads are also being affected. Over 1,200 locations are without power in McDowell County as of 4:30 p.m.

"Please do not call 911 to report power outages and do not drive across down power lines," emergency management said.

According to the Duke Energy map, outages were spread across the county at 5:10 p.m., with more than 400 of them in Marion. Duke Energy can be reached by phone at 800-769-3766.

The outages have taken out traffic lights. At 5:20 p.m., a large tree was blocking Sugar Hill Road near Murphy's.

This is a developing story.