Corpening YMCA in Marion holds 9/11 ceremony

As the nation paused on Friday to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, staff and members of the Corpening YMCA held their own special ceremony.

Those at the Y were invited to express their feelings, honor the memory of those who died and vow to keep them in their hearts through the passage of time.

Those participating wrote messages on post-it notes and attached them to the flag pole in front of the Y building.

“We wanted to show solidarity with those who lost their lives in the events and put everyone’s thoughts in a place where they were seen,” said Bre Treadway, aquatics director at the Y. “We want the community to know we will never forget and we honor those who gave their lives trying to help the people that went to work that day and did not come back.”

Some of the members taking part were Louise Grady, Chantel Eickhoff and Shelley McMahan.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This day honors the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

"Today, nearly two decades after September 11, 2001, we mourn those who died and remain grateful to those who rushed to help,” Cooper said in a statement Friday.” In Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, and here at home, bravery and strength prevailed and lessons of service and sacrifice remain as strong today as they were in 2001."