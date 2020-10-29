Faith column: The alleged warrant for my arrest

I did not know what to say to my wife. I never heard of a Social Security Officer or what they do. Why would the Social Security come after me? I’m certainly not going to call that number.

“Are you keeping something from me?” My wife queried.

I did not know how to answer because I have never found how to keep anything from her as long as I have been married. She knows what I'm doing three weeks before I'm actually doing it. How could I keep anything from her?

Certainly, I can keep things away from me. So when I do something, I forget about it and have to be reminded that I did it. But as for keeping secrets, that is not one of my strong suits.

“If you’re in trouble,” my wife said in a very sympathetic voice, “we can get through this together.

At that point, I only wished I knew some trouble that I could talk about that we could work through together. The problem was, my week had been so wonderful, and everything that needed to be done, I was able to do it.

Trouble? I can’t think about any trouble that would necessitate a Social Security Officer to come and arrest me.