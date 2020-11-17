Something in the water: How a South Carolina lake helped forge Dustin Johnson's Masters dreams

For the even-keeled Johnson, who had his brother on the bag, the win was highly emotional. He had dreamed of winning the Masters since his days of relentlessly practicing the game at the Weed Hill driving range, which is now an apartment complex.

"Obviously growing up in Columbia, in high school, I hit a lot of golf balls at Weed Hill," he said. "So definitely remember hitting up there in the dark. They had lights on the range, and most nights I would shut the lights off when I was leaving."

Wherever he went, Augusta National was always top of mind.

"Always around the putting green growing up, it was putts to win the Masters or hitting chip shots," Johnson said. "It was always to win Augusta."

Along the way, he won in plenty of other places. He lettered on the high school golf team as a tall, lanky seventh-grader. A friend of his grandfather's brought him as a fill-in to a weekly money match he had with a group of buddies, and young Dustin, not yet old enough to drive, cleaned out their wallets. The fellow who brought him was told on no uncertain terms to never bring that kid back.