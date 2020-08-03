McDowell County Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

McDowell County Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners
1980 — Brian Reep
1981 — Cecil Kaylor
1982 — Bucky Reep
1983 — Danny Gurley
1984 — Spencer Davis
1985 — Bucky Reep
1986 — Dave Nell
1987 — Junior Dalton
1988 — Jim Johnson
1989 — Jim Johnson
1990 — William "Scooter" Farley
1991 — Jim Johnson
1992 — Jim Johnson
1993 — John Connelly
1994 — Jim Johnson
1995 — Steve Dalton
1996 — Frank Farley
1997 — Justin Briggs
1998 — Tony Brooks
1999 — Justin Briggs
2000 — Rick Condrey
2001 — John Connelly
2002 — Rick Condrey
2003 — Rick Condrey
2004 — Brian Curry
2005 — Brian Curry
2006 — Rick Condrey
2007 — Chase Holland
2008 — Josh Davis
2009 — Josh Davis
2010 — Rick Condrey
2011 — Corey Holland
2012 — Jimmy Reynolds
2013 — Patrick Waters
2014 — Jimmy Reynolds
2015 — No tournament
2016 — Brandon Godfrey
2017 — Colby Odom
2018 — Kyle Scruggs
2019 — Taylor Young
2020 — Noah Bumgarner
McDowell County Ladies Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners
1999 — Sandy Baker
2000 — Fay Blanton
2001 — Sandy Baker
2002 — Emily Street
2003 — Emily Street
2004 — Jan Biddix
2005 — No champion
2006 — Sheila Ryan
2007 — Gwen Straub
2008 — Allie Wall
2009 — Gwen Straub
2010 — Madalyn Davis
2011 — Susie Sweet
2012 — Madalyn Davis
2013 — Carrie Jackson
2014 — Gwen Straub
2015 — No tournament
2016 — Carrie Jackson
2017 — Carrie Jackson
2018 — Tyler Price
2019 — Carrie Jackson
2020 — Tyler Price
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!