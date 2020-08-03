You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell County Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners
0 comments

McDowell County Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

McDowell County Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

1980 — Brian Reep

1981 — Cecil Kaylor

1982 — Bucky Reep

1983 — Danny Gurley

1984 — Spencer Davis

1985 — Bucky Reep

1986 — Dave Nell

1987 — Junior Dalton

1988 — Jim Johnson

1989 — Jim Johnson

1990 — William "Scooter" Farley

1991 — Jim Johnson

1992 — Jim Johnson

1993 — John Connelly

1994 — Jim Johnson

1995 — Steve Dalton

1996 — Frank Farley

1997 — Justin Briggs

1998 — Tony Brooks

1999 — Justin Briggs

2000 — Rick Condrey

2001 — John Connelly

2002 — Rick Condrey

2003 — Rick Condrey

2004 — Brian Curry

2005 — Brian Curry

2006 — Rick Condrey

2007 — Chase Holland

2008 — Josh Davis

2009 — Josh Davis

2010 — Rick Condrey

2011 — Corey Holland

2012 —  Jimmy Reynolds

2013 — Patrick Waters

2014 — Jimmy Reynolds

2015 — No tournament

2016 — Brandon Godfrey

2017 — Colby Odom

2018 — Kyle Scruggs

2019 — Taylor Young

2020 — Noah Bumgarner

 

McDowell County Ladies Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

1999 — Sandy Baker

2000 — Fay Blanton

2001 — Sandy Baker

2002 — Emily Street

2003 — Emily Street

2004 — Jan Biddix

2005 — No champion

2006 — Sheila Ryan

2007 — Gwen Straub

2008 — Allie Wall

2009 — Gwen Straub

2010 — Madalyn Davis

2011 — Susie Sweet

2012 — Madalyn Davis

2013 — Carrie Jackson

2014 — Gwen Straub

2015 — No tournament

2016 — Carrie Jackson

2017 — Carrie Jackson

2018 — Tyler Price

2019 — Carrie Jackson

2020 — Tyler Price

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics