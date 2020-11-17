Lady Titans rally, win opener

TAYLORSVILLE — The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team opened its season on Monday night with the exciting 3-2 comeback victory on the road at Alexander Central.

It was the first sporting event for McDowell High since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March.

The Lady Titans overcame a slow start in the first two games of the match and were able to pick up an important road win at the start of a truncated 2020 campaign.

The match started with a serving error by McDowell, the Lady Cougars took advantage of gaining serve to jump out to a 7-1 lead and were never challenged in a 25-15 decision in the first.

The second game nearly mirrored the first in that Alexander Central scored the first seven points of the game. The Lady Titans did put up a fight late in the second, getting back within a point at 23-22 before Central countered twice late to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Even with the two-game deficit, the late rally in the second acted as a catalyst for McDowell the rest of the way.