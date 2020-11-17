Lady Titans rally, win opener

TAYLORSVILLE — The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team opened its season on Monday night with the exciting 3-2 comeback victory on the road at Alexander Central.
It was the first sporting event for McDowell High since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March.
The Lady Titans overcame a slow start in the first two games of the match and were able to pick up an important road win at the start of a truncated 2020 campaign.
The match started with a serving error by McDowell, the Lady Cougars took advantage of gaining serve to jump out to a 7-1 lead and were never challenged in a 25-15 decision in the first.
The second game nearly mirrored the first in that Alexander Central scored the first seven points of the game. The Lady Titans did put up a fight late in the second, getting back within a point at 23-22 before Central countered twice late to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Even with the two-game deficit, the late rally in the second acted as a catalyst for McDowell the rest of the way.
The Lady Titans were dominant at serve in the third, winning that game by a 25-10 margin. In the fourth, a series of points scored by McDowell helped even the match with a 25-16 victory. With MHS ahead 18-12 in the fourth, Jada Cannon had four crucial service points, including a pair of aces to secure that game.
The rally was capped off in the final game when the Lady Titans jumped out to a 6-3 advantage and held the Lady Cougars at arm’s length. With the score 12-10 in the fifth, Lucy Hames accounted for the final three points at serve. The points included a kill by Cannon, a hitting error by Alexander Central and a block at the net by Daisy Rice for the game-winner.
Jada Cannon finished with 19 kills at outside hitter. Jessica Cannon (22 digs) added six kills and middle hitter Emily Register (4 blocks) had five kills. Rice (9 blocks) netted three kills and Kelsy McPeters made one kill.
There were also several contributors on the back line that put together an impressive stat line. Katie Baker recorded 27 digs, Elaina Rampey had 23 digs and Lucy Hames (12 digs, 3 aces) recorded 20 assists in the match.
McDowell will be on the road today at conference power Watauga (4:30 p.m. jayvee start).
The Lady Pioneers, with their sweep of Saint Stephens on Monday, have now won 56 straight league matches.
NOTE: McDowell High’s junior varsity volleyball team was victorious on Monday, beating Alexander Central in three games (21-25, 25-22, 15-10).
