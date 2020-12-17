N.J. family wins $50K and ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

A Mercer County, New Jersey family took home the big prize on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” for their oversized Christmas display.

The Martel family’s Hamilton home, called “Martel’s Christmas Wonderland,” was recognized as the best Christmas lights in America with $50,000 and a trophy on the ABC show, which aired on Wednesday.

The family has put together the display, which includes a walk-through exhibit of lights, figures, and a miniature Ferris wheel, annually for the past 35 years. Filmed in 2019, the episode featured last year’s elaborate set up.

“We not only won the contest, we won so much more. Our display allows us to bring smiles to those young and old who may be less fortunate and help them to forget their troubles if only for a short time. This by far is worth our time and investment,” the Martel family wrote on Facebook.

Despite restrictions put in place by the coronavirus, skipping Christmas was never an option for the Martel family. There are mask requirements in place, and families must stick together and social distance from other groups.

“We were decorating no matter what,” Bob Martel previously told NJ Advance Media. He did not respond to a request for comment on the win.