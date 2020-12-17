Tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree gets a children's book

The owl rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree this year is taking off as a bona fide celebrity — and she's got her own book to prove it.

Rockefeller, or Rocky, who hitched a ride inside the towering Norway spruce last November, is the subject of the new children's book "Rockefeller the Christmas Owl," written by T. Troy Kolo and illustrated by Meredith Miner. The independently published book was released on Amazon on Dec. 8.

The adult northern saw-whet owl, from the smallest owl species in the Northeast, was found trapped in the 75-foot tree; its rescue amassed a following on social media (see: #RockefellerOwl). Rocky is believed to have traveled from upstate New York where the tree was cut down. The stowaway was found by a worker helping set up the iconic tree and carefully removed from the branches. She was named Rockefeller, wrapped in a bright orange blanket and rehabilitated at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N. Y.

She became a holiday celebrity in the process.

The diminutive bird had gone three days without eating or drinking anything, the rehab specialists said. But after making a full recovery, Rocky was sent back on her migratory journey in hopes that she would reunite with her family.