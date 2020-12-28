A conversation with Rudolph's little brother

He weighed less than 100 pounds until he was a high school senior.

“Dad’s life in some ways resembled Rudolph’s in terms of his growing up as a sort of underdog, when and how did he finally get ‘discovered’ by Santa and suddenly become a much more accepted hero.”

After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth in 1926, Robert worked in advertising for several large catalogue firms. At Montgomery Ward in 1939, he was asked to create a children’s book to give to customers.

Chris explains that Robert’s four-year-old daughter, Barbara, helped.

“Dad would read her passages and then gauge her reaction to different word selections.”

Montgomery Ward published and gave away 2.4 million soft cover copies of the Rudolph book in 1939 and another 3.6 million in 1946.

The company held the copyright. So at first Robert got no money from the project. “But that didn’t really matter to him,” Chris says, “And this gets to the heart of what I want to say about my Dad, something that I deeply admire him for. His own childhood experiences, coupled with the then state of his life, made it easy for him to identify with the character he was bringing into the world.”