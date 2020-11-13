We cannot allow rights to become 'wrongs'

DeSantis’ proposal, to be considered when the legislature meets in March, includes felony charges for obstructing traffic during an “unauthorized” protest or for toppling a monument; an initial “no bail” provision for those arrested during a demonstration, and a mandatory six-month jail term for anyone who strikes a law enforcement officer during a protest. Anyone who organizes or simply donates money to protesters would risk penalties under the state’s racketeering laws.

Tennessee’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said that the new law in that state law “requiring 12-hour holds upon arrest, putting in place mandatory minimums and enhancing petty crimes to felony-level offenses … will send a message loud and clear that Tennessee is no place to exercise your constitutional rights if state or local government entities disagree with you.” An op-ed writer in the Memphis Commercial Appeal noted in August about the then-proposal that “In George Orwell’s novel ‘1984,’ the state transforms all manner of innocuous activities into the most serious crimes … because in totalitarian societies, any deviation from even the smallest part of the system is perceived as a threat to the system as a whole.”