Twitter, Facebook face rocky future post-Donald Trump

"At this point, no matter how fast they take action and no matter what labels they put on those messages, they're getting out and they're landing in a soft audience that is going to soak it up because it's telling them what they want to hear," Starbird added.

People believe what they want

Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook who now runs the Stanford University Internet Observatory, said the false narratives born from #SharpieGate and #StopTheSteal will outlast the election.

"Even after the inauguration, there will be a significant portion of people who believe the election was stolen, who will use these narratives as the basis of that belief," Stamos told reporters.

Technology industry representatives defended the companies, arguing that they performed admirably under impossible conditions, as new false claims from Trump popped up throughout the week when vote tallies in states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania swung in Biden's favor.

"If you were seeking perfection, then you had unrealistic expectations," said Carl Szabo, vice president of NetChoice, an industry group that represents Facebook and Twitter.

