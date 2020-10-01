This Day in History

Spotlight: 1957 – Sputnik launced
The Soviet Union inaugurates the “Space Age” with its launch of Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite.
Also on this date:
American Revolution
1777: 11,000 Patriots under General George Washington attempt an early morning attack on British General William Howe’s 9,000 British troops at Germantown, Pennsylvania, five miles north of the British-occupied capital city of Philadelphia.
Civil War
1861: President Abraham Lincoln observes a balloon demonstration near Washington, D.C. Both Confederate and Union armies experimented with using balloons to gather military intelligence in the early stages of the war, but the balloons proved to be dangerous and impractical for most situations.
Crime
1988: Televangelist Jim Bakker is indicted on federal charges of mail and wire fraud and of conspiring to defraud the public.
2011: Michael Morton, who spent 25 years in prison for his wife’s murder, is released after DNA evidence implicates another man in the crime. The prosecutor in the case later was accused of withholding evidence indicating that Morton was innocent.
Disaster
1992: A cargo plane crashes into an apartment building near an airport in Amsterdam, Holland, on this day in 1992. Four people aboard the plane and approximately 100 more in the apartment building lost their lives in the disaster.
1965: Pope Paul VI arrives at Kennedy International Airport in New York City on the first visit by a reigning pope to the United States.
Hollywood
1990: "Beverly Hills, 90210" debuts
Literary
1941: Anne Rice, best-selling author of the Vampire Chronicles and other novels about the occult, is born in New Orleans.
Music
1970: Janis Joplin dies of a heroin overdose
Old West
1861: Frederic Remington, one of the preeminent artists of the American West, is born this day in 1861 in New York.
Presidential
1822: Rutherford B. Hayes is born
1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore
Sports
1955: The Brooklyn Dodgers win the World Series at last, beating the New York Yankees 2-0.
Vietnam War
1966: Pope calls for end to the Vietnam War
World War I
1918: Germany telegraphs President Wilson seeking armistice
World War II
1943: Heinrich Himmler, addresses the squad leaders of his Nazi secret police, attempting to fill them with pride for the work they’ve accomplished-the murder of more than 1 million Jews in German-occupied Russia during a one-and-a-half-year period.
1944: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower distributes to his combat units a report by the U.S. Surgeon General that reveals the hazards of prolonged exposure to combat.
