This Day in History

Spotlight: 1957 – Sputnik launced

The Soviet Union inaugurates the “Space Age” with its launch of Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite.

Also on this date:

American Revolution

1777: 11,000 Patriots under General George Washington attempt an early morning attack on British General William Howe’s 9,000 British troops at Germantown, Pennsylvania, five miles north of the British-occupied capital city of Philadelphia.

Civil War

1861: President Abraham Lincoln observes a balloon demonstration near Washington, D.C. Both Confederate and Union armies experimented with using balloons to gather military intelligence in the early stages of the war, but the balloons proved to be dangerous and impractical for most situations.

Crime

1988: Televangelist Jim Bakker is indicted on federal charges of mail and wire fraud and of conspiring to defraud the public.