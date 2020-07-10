Republican NC senator tested positive for coronavirus a day after votes

RALEIGH — A Republican state senator might have had coronavirus while lawmakers were back in Raleigh earlier this week, Senate leader Phil Berger announced Friday.
Berger did not say who it was, although he did say the lawmaker tested negative shortly before the session started, only to test positive later. The last day of voting was Wednesday. The lawmaker took a coronavirus test Thursday and got his results back Friday, Berger said.
“He was not symptomatic when he took the second test,” Berger said. “He is staying home and feels well.”
The votes Wednesday included several unsuccessful attempts to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of various coronavirus-related reopening bills.
The veto override votes failed along party lines, with Republicans in the majority failing to get Democratic support to pass the bills that would have canceled large parts of Cooper’s executive orders. Cooper has said his orders are aimed at keeping certain businesses like bars and gyms closed in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Critics say those orders are harming the economy too much, but supporters say short-term closures are needed so that the state can safely reopen in the long term.
Also Wednesday, a group of conservative protesters from the Reopen NC group came to the legislature, hoping to meet with lawmakers to convince them to impeach Cooper. It’s unclear if any of them may have met with the senator who tested positive the next day.
A lobbyist who had been at the General Assembly recently also tested positive for coronavirus, The News & Observer reported, although it wasn’t immediately announced whether the senator’s case is connected. At the time, legislative leaders said all the lawmakers who had interacted with that lobbyist got tests and were negative.
