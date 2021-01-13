Report: Olympic gold medalist in Capitol riot

Former colleagues of Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller have reportedly identified the retired American swimmer as being at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot last week.

Referencing a video shared by a Townhall reporter on social media, unidentified ex-teammates and coaches told The New York Times that they recognized the athlete.

The video shows a man, without a face mask, wearing a USA jacket in the middle of a large group inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The people who spoke with The Times referenced the man in the video’s jacket and large height as identifying features.

Keller, a two-time gold medalist, has not publicly commented on the situation, and his social media pages are deactivated.

Multiple people told The Times that Keller had shared his support for President Trump in posts on social media in the past.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last Wednesday as members of Congress met to count the Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election to confirm Joe Biden’s win.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, have died following the riot.