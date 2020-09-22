Old Fort Aldermen hear update about Fonta Flora trail

At Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard an update about the Fonta Flora Trail project for the town.

Back in May, the Old Fort aldermen heard presentations from both Blair Melton and retired N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter about the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park and an extension of the Fonta Flora Trail. The town of Old Fort has worked with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail on the development of a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.

When it is fully developed, the Fonta Flora State Trail will extend from Morganton all the way to Asheville and it will run around Lake James and go through Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. The part of the project for Old Fort would result in the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park, to be located behind Davidson’s Fort Historic Park. This section of the Fonta Flora Trail has a budget of $600,000, with $300,000 coming from the state grant and it would be matched locally with $100,000 from the town, $100,000 from a private donor and $100,000 requested from the county. In May, the aldermen approved a resolution supporting the project.