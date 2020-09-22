Old Fort Aldermen hear update about Fonta Flora trail

At Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard an update about the Fonta Flora Trail project for the town.
Back in May, the Old Fort aldermen heard presentations from both Blair Melton and retired N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter about the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park and an extension of the Fonta Flora Trail. The town of Old Fort has worked with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail on the development of a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.
When it is fully developed, the Fonta Flora State Trail will extend from Morganton all the way to Asheville and it will run around Lake James and go through Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. The part of the project for Old Fort would result in the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park, to be located behind Davidson’s Fort Historic Park. This section of the Fonta Flora Trail has a budget of $600,000, with $300,000 coming from the state grant and it would be matched locally with $100,000 from the town, $100,000 from a private donor and $100,000 requested from the county. In May, the aldermen approved a resolution supporting the project.
At the regular September meeting on Monday, Melton and Hunter again spoke to the Board of Aldermen and reported that the state grant was not approved for this new park. However, they said there are other grant sources out there and the work continues to find the funding. The $300,000 from the county, the town and the anonymous donor will be set aside until it is needed to match a grant, according to Old Fort officials.
In other business, McDowell Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Bush introduced the aldermen to Kim Effler, who will replace him as the new chamber director. Bush is retiring from the job of running the chamber to become the owner and operator of Marion Hot Wheelz, a new roller skating rink in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. Effler will take over the position on Oct. 1.
The aldermen heard a report about Octoberfest not being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith Hall, one of the organizers of Octoberfest, has passed away as well. However, the town officials talked about the Mountain Thunder Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Auria Solutions. This event, held by the Route 70 Cruisers, will benefit American Legion Post 56 and local charities.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Rick Hensley thanked all of the organizations that brought food to the town employees recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aldermen also held a closed session to discuss an economic development matter. No action was taken after the closed session but town officials said they hope to make an announcement soon.
