Nevada uncovers 1 case of possible ballot fraud

However, in the other case, the handwriting and signature on the ballot matches the county's records on the dead person. It's unclear whether the ballot was cast for Trump or Biden.

"We expect the investigations will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate in either case," said Dan Kulin, a spokesman for Clark County.

Justin Levitt, a voting expert at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said voter fraud is rare but a stray case is not uncommon in elections. "You get a misguided family member once in a blue moon doing something they shouldn't be doing, and most of the rest of the frenzied, wildly inflated claims of thousands of ballots evaporate," he said.

In an earlier study, Levitt found 31 credible allegations out of more than 1 billion ballots cast from 2000 through 2014.

Nevada is one of several states that mailed ballots to every active voter this year to make participating in the election easier during a deadly pandemic that created fears of crowded polling places. Kulin said Clark County tries to keep its voter rolls up to date with information on deaths, but election officials around the country occasionally struggle with old registrations.

The lack of widespread fraud hasn't stopped Trump from trying to undermine faith in the country's democracy or to insist that he didn't lose. "WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS," he tweeted on Tuesday. "RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"