Georgia on our minds this election

For days after the election, as state after state was shaded red or blue for president on maps and magic screens, Georgia and North Carolina remained stubbornly blank.

There was little doubt North Carolina would go red, albeit narrowly. Georgia turned blue, even more narrowly: Biden holds a 0.3% lead there, ahead some 14,000 votes out of 5 million cast.

Just before the election, a leading Democratic strategist here told me North Carolina was becoming a blue state. We are, he said, just behind Virginia and just ahead of Georgia on that path.

Why did Georgia leap ahead? Here are some thoughts and theories, plus some numbers.

Warning: This may be a trigger for readers with math anxiety. Bear with me.

Stacy Abrams: 800,000

800,000 is the number of new voters that Abrams, her group Fair Fight and allies are credited with registering in Georgia since 2016. Many of them apparently turned out this year.

The 800,000 amounts to 16% of Georgia’s total vote this month.

As our reluctantly outgoing president would say, that’s huge.