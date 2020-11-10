Democrats threw away their shot

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democrats thought the stars had finally aligned for smashing victories in 2020.

A controversial Republican president was at the top of the GOP ticket. Gov. Roy Cooper was posting double-digit leads for reelection. Court-ordered redistricting created new opportunities to flip the General Assembly. A gigantic gusher of campaign cash gave Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Council of State, Supreme Court, and other contests such a resource edge that they were able to dominate the airwaves, mailboxes and digital media.

The state’s political stars were aligned, all right. Only, the Democrats were looking at the wrong constellation.

They had huge advantages: funding, favorable media coverage, months of apparent momentum from exaggerated polling leads. But in a series of tight statewide and local races, North Carolina Republicans had some advantages of their own. They recruited strong candidates. They were out canvassing, turning out their base. And to swing voters who trusted Democrats more to fight COVID but trusted Republicans more to rebuild the economy, GOP candidates offered a tie-breaking message: We stand for order, not chaos.