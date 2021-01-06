A public intellectual steps down

While I know of no widely accepted definition of public intellectual, there are some common themes that others use to describe such people: well-known, intelligent, and learned people whose writings are recognized not only by academics but also non-academics and members of society.

A technical writing business, Untold Content, offers this definition: “We define public intellectuals as individuals in pursuit of knowledge-making and knowledge-sharing -- those with an irrepressible belief in the importance of fact-finding, researching, sharing insights, and hearing diverse perspectives of both decision-makers and those impacted by them.”

This definition fits Ferrel Guillory, who retired Dec. 31 as professor and director of the Program on Public Life at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media after 23 years of distinguished service.

A native of Louisiana and a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, he came to North Carolina to join the News & Observer in 1972. First as chief capitol correspondent and then for more than 20 years as a reporter, chief of the paper’s Washington bureau, and as a columnist, he sought to understand and explain the needs of the state and region and the roadblocks to meeting those needs.