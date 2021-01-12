BREAKING: Marion man wanted in Tuesday afternoon shooting

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Marion man wanted in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Robert Dover, 51, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Jacktown Road. One person was injured, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Dover was last seen driving this gray 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle with NC tag 7M5331.

Anyone with information concerning Dover’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.