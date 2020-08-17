Remember this: You are not alone

Someone you know has been or could be affected by overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, was launched in 2001.
McDowell County has publicly supported Overdose Awareness Day for the past four years. Communities and organizations around the world and here in McDowell have come together each year on Aug. 31st to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to overdose.
Overdose is a horrible, heart-wrenching thing to see someone you care for go through. Some survive to keep fighting another day, and hopefully, after being shaken by this frightening event, are more open to receiving help with recovery. Some are less fortunate. Overdose has taken so many lives in our country, in North Carolina, and in McDowell County. It affects every single person in the support systems of every life lost. There’s a ripple effect to overdose. It touches the person directly experiencing it, the first responders, the family and friends of the family, the entire community.
The CDC reported in September that as of February 2019 an estimated 69,029 people died of a drug overdose during the reporting period. Nearly seven out of 10 of these overdose deaths were due to opioids. Nearly half of all overdose deaths, or 47%, were due to fentanyl or other synthetic opioids besides methadone. More than one in five of all overdose deaths, or 22%, were due to heroin. More than one in five of all overdose deaths, or 23%, were due to cocaine. An estimated 1 in 5 of all overdose deaths were due to methamphetamine or other psychostimulants with abuse potential.
Statistics are just numbers showing whether the trend is up or down during a period of time. Every single number is a person. A person who is connected to others as a son, daughter, father, mother, niece, nephew, family friend. Some are people you would never think of as having a problem.
In McDowell, the primary purpose of Overdose Awareness Day is to get people to talk about it. Talking could save a life – yours or a loved one. Education is power. Harm reduction resources are available in McDowell County to provide information and recovery services. We also have a community based naloxone distribution program. These programs have proven effective in death prevention. It’s important to know that naloxone is effective only for opioid overdose and there is potential for significant reactions to its use. Learn the signs of overdose, especially if you suspect or know someone close to you is using. When in doubt, don’t hesitate, call 911. Responders are well equipped and trained to take action. Reach out and ask for help. The Community Forums, the Community Paramedic Program, Freedom Life Ministries, RHA, Impact McDowell, CareNet Counseling of Marion, the Health Department, the men’s and women’s shelters, some churches, and many more organizations have lists of resources. Just ask.
An overdose incident can occur for many reasons, including Great Aunt Maud taking too much of a prescription medication or Uncle Henry mixing his 5 o’clock beverage with a new medication prescribed yesterday by his physician. Overdose can occur due to misuse of alcohol, depressants, opioids, stimulants, crystal methamphetamine and psychoactive substances (synthetic drugs). Overdose Awareness Day focuses primarily on overdose due to opioids. In fact, Overdose Awareness Day is commemorated through the colors purple and silver. Purple is for opiate addiction. Silver for overdose.
This year, Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell is a month-long campaign to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma around overdose death. It’s time to talk about the dangers of overdose, pay tribute to those we’ve lost and to celebrate those who are in recovery.
A new Facebook page has been created – NC McDowell Overdose Awareness – to allow residents dealing with substance challenges to share their stories and receive support. With permission, we are sharing a sample of the stories posted to the page. These real experiences are shared to raise awareness, provide encouragement and hope to those struggling and the families who love them. Reach out. Make a connection. You are not alone.
