Myths about fentanyl spread more online than truth

Those articles spread widely on Facebook, racking up hundreds of thousands of shares and potentially reaching nearly 70 million people between 2015 and 2019, the study found. Most of the articles were published in Texas and Pennsylvania.

The remaining 45 articles in the study tried to correct or at least counterbalance misinformation about fentanyl. They received about one-tenth of the exposure that articles spreading misinformation garnered, the study found.

"This media trope, that you can overdose by touching fentanyl, is one of the most evidently false -- and it's a myth that refuses to die. It's not a debatable point from a scientific perspective," Beletsky said.

Much of the misinformation, he said, is spread by reporters uncritically repeating law enforcement accounts of encounters with fentanyl, without consulting other addiction experts or people who deal with addiction themselves.

"What you're seeing is really an illustration of how big a megaphone law enforcement has when it comes to drug policy or drug issues," Beletsky said. "They have oftentimes a direct line."