Faith column: Well, my bucket’s got a hole in it

This worked out until, “after a while that the brook dried up, because there had been no rain in the land.” (17:7) Elijah felt completely alone because he was alone, except for the ravens. Even though he was doing what God had commanded him to do, he was alone. Most people don’t like being isolated for long periods of time. When the water ran out things really took a mental turn for the worse.

Have you ever felt that you are all alone, even if you know you are doing the right thing? It is times like these that we have to really focus on who we are and what God has called us to do. When you are asked to do something difficult for a long period of time, you will begin to ask yourself questions, like, “Can I quit doing the right things because it makes me feel too uncomfortable?”

I can’t speak for Elijah, but I believe those thoughts raced across his mind. However, Elijah waited on God to tell Him what to do next. “Then the word of the Lord came to him, saying, ‘Arise, go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, and dwell there. See, I have commanded a widow there to provide for you.’” (17:8-9). What God asked Elijah to do wasn’t much easier than what he had been doing, but Elijah decided that he was going to follow God no matter how difficult things became. This last sentence was easy to write, but it is very, very hard to practice.