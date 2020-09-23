Faith column: Well, my bucket’s got a hole in it

I don’t believe that Hank Williams had the COVID-19 in mind when he wrote the country classic, “My Bucket’s Got A Hole In It,” but you never know.
I love the music of Hank, and I listen to it from time to time. It brings back memories of my childhood when I would listen to records with my Dad.
It seemed that every time I heard Hank sing, I would get sad, and a strange feeling would come over me. Even as I child I knew what it meant to feel bad and not have a clear-cut reason why, other than I was listening to a lonesome voice going down a lonesome highway.
How is it that you can feel good and bad at the same time? I think there is a word for that kind of feeling, but I can’t spell it, so, I guess we will just have to move on!
Speaking of singing a sad song while walking down a lonesome road, I can’t help but wonder how many people feel isolated and alone because of the COVID pandemic.
I was reading the Bible and came across a story about a man who felt utterly alone and what he did about it. His name was Elijah and the story is found in 1 Kings 17. God had directed Elijah to hide himself because some people wanted to, “put a hole in his bucket,” so to speak. He was out in the middle of nowhere and God sent ravens to bring him food, and for water he drank from a brook.
This worked out until, “after a while that the brook dried up, because there had been no rain in the land.” (17:7) Elijah felt completely alone because he was alone, except for the ravens. Even though he was doing what God had commanded him to do, he was alone. Most people don’t like being isolated for long periods of time. When the water ran out things really took a mental turn for the worse.
Have you ever felt that you are all alone, even if you know you are doing the right thing? It is times like these that we have to really focus on who we are and what God has called us to do. When you are asked to do something difficult for a long period of time, you will begin to ask yourself questions, like, “Can I quit doing the right things because it makes me feel too uncomfortable?”
I can’t speak for Elijah, but I believe those thoughts raced across his mind. However, Elijah waited on God to tell Him what to do next. “Then the word of the Lord came to him, saying, ‘Arise, go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, and dwell there. See, I have commanded a widow there to provide for you.’” (17:8-9). What God asked Elijah to do wasn’t much easier than what he had been doing, but Elijah decided that he was going to follow God no matter how difficult things became. This last sentence was easy to write, but it is very, very hard to practice.
What can we learn from this story?
God doesn’t have to explain everything to us in order for us to be obedient to Him. Our goal in life is to be found faithful, not found with all the answers! Secondly, hard times are a part of our lives from time to time, but that is why we live by faith. If you never experienced a hard time, you wouldn’t know how to appreciate the good times. Thirdly, living through the difficult things prepares us for greater things. Obedience to God will take you to the next plan He has prepared for you.
If you feel your life is drying up, don’t give up, because God is going to show up and show out! Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it!
