Never-released vintage 1968 Santa photo with Ford Bronco discovered in archive vault

"It's always been sitting on the shelf," said Jiyan Cadiz, Ford spokesman.

The photo was taken in what's called the "cold room" at Ford. It's a very deliberate photo technique used for dozens of photos between 1945 and 1970, Ryan said. The cold room exists primarily to test cold weather capabilities of vehicles. It's still used today.

"If we're testing winterability of the car, we stick it in there to get it to a negative 30 degrees. If we leave it there for two days, will it start?" Ryan said.

Santa was in the room to make it look like the North Pole.

The discovery was made by archivists in 2019 as part of its preparation for bringing back the beloved Bronco after a quarter-century absence. The Bronco launch team felt like the image reflected Detroit history and nostalgia that should be shared. So they decided to release the image in a way that dovetailed with the Bronco build.

For now, the Bronco's baby brother, the Bronco Sport, is already being snapped up.

Meanwhile, Ford decided to recreate the 1968 image in December 2020 as a celebration of the release of the 2021 Bronco, this time with the subjects wearing facemasks that comply with safety policy in the time of COVID-19.