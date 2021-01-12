Military investigating whether troops had role in violence at US Capitol

WASHINGTON — The military is expanding its investigation into whether any troops who participated in last week’s pro-Trump rally also took part in the violence inside the U.S. Capitol, even as lawmakers are pressing the Defense Department to rescreen the thousands of military personnel assigned to support the presidential inauguration to vet them for potential extremist ties.

Military personnel are allowed to participate in political events as long as they are attending in a personal capacity and not in uniform, several defense officials said.

But the military is also looking closer at whether any of those service members took part in the deadly attack inside the U.S. Capitol building, after videos and photos of the protest identified several participants as military veterans and at least one as an active duty service member.

Each of the military branches was conducting its own investigation.

“NCIS is looking Department of Navy-wide,” said Marine Corps spokeswoman Maj. Melanie Salinas, referring to the Navy’s criminal investigative service that conducts investigations for the Navy and Marine Corps.