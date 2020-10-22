Weather almanac for A2: Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.; Sunset: 6:41 p.m.; Average hi: 72 degrees; Average lo: 39 degrees; Record hi: 87 degrees; Record lo: 24 degrees.
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m.. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
