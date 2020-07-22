Wednesday update: 8 addtional cases of coronavirus in McDowell. Total known cases: 373

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday eight additional McDowell residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 373 locally.
There have been 6,726 people tested, 5,816 negative results and 537 tests are pending results. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 120 individuals in quarantine, 249 out of quarantine and four deaths.
“Please continue to be safe and wear a face covering,” regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a news release. “It is so important to do your part by wearing a face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19. It can save your life as well as your loved ones. It can help us to lower the numbers and stop transmission. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face.”
The Health Department is contact tracing to learn who the positive individuals have interacted with in an effort to offer testing.
“We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days,” Powell said in the statement. “It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives.”
The following information came from the Greensboro News & Record.
Number of N.C. cases: 105,001 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's a one-day increase of 2,140 new infections since Tuesday. There were 25,689 tests completed on Tuesday, with a total of more than 1.49 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Tuesday were positive, the latest data available.
N.C. deaths: 1,698 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 30 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,137 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 42 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.8 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 57,777 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 140,630 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 473 new fatalities.
If an individual in McDowell would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Ashworth Baptist Church; 75 Lamplighter Lane in Marion; today from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 24 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
