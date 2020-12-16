Update: 22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic in McDowell County. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 34 staff members and 44 inmates have tested positive.

• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.