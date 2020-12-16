Update: 22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday that 22 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
There are 2,419 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 28,291 tests conducted, 25,512 negative results and 360 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there are 476 individuals in quarantine, 1,898 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.
At the state level, for the third-straight day Wednesday, North Carolina reached a new high for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, further stressing the state's medical workers, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 451,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 5,273 from Tuesday's total.
Another 98 people have been reported dead of the virus since Tuesday — also a state single-day record.
DHHS also reported 2,811 patients are now recuperating from the virus in hospitals statewide, up 76 from Tuesday.
A week ago Wednesday, that total stood at 2,440 patients, meaning the pandemic has filled nearly 400 more North Carolina hospital beds since then.
State health officials have warned that medical space could soon dwindle if coronavirus cases continue to spike at this rate. DHHS reported 390 empty intensive-care beds Wednesday, down 40 from Tuesday.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic in McDowell County. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 34 staff members and 44 inmates have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Heath Department; Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Only one test site will occur during the week of Christmas. It is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, from 9-11 a.m. at the McDowell Health Department.
Josh Shaffer The News & Observer contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.