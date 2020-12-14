Update: 104 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported one additional death due to COVID-19.
There are 2,361 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 28,035 tests conducted, 25,222 negative results and 452 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there are 418 individuals in quarantine, 1,899 out of quarantine and 44 deaths, according to a news release.
“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur throughout McDowell County,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 14.7%. Contact tracing trends over the past seven to 10 days reveal numerous individuals have been exposed at private gatherings, including numerous exposures linked to family events during Thanksgiving. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can reverse these concerning trends.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of 24 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 34 staff members and 32 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: A total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Heath Department: Friday, Dec. 18, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Dec. 21, from 9-11 a.m.
