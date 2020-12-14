Update: 104 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

There are 2,361 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 28,035 tests conducted, 25,222 negative results and 452 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there are 418 individuals in quarantine, 1,899 out of quarantine and 44 deaths, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur throughout McDowell County,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 14.7%. Contact tracing trends over the past seven to 10 days reveal numerous individuals have been exposed at private gatherings, including numerous exposures linked to family events during Thanksgiving. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can reverse these concerning trends.”