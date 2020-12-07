State numbers growing each day

RALEIGH — North Carolina reported 6,438 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The cases represent a new high, smashing one set just a day before.

North Carolina has seen rapid acceleration in the number of new cases over the last few days, reaching the 6,000 case mark for the first time on Saturday, just two days after first recording at least 5,000 new cases. At the same time, the percent of tests that are coming back positive has also spiked, indicating the new cases are an indicator of the virus spreading across the state rather than more testing.

On Friday, the last day for which data is available, 10.4% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. That brought the average daily positivity rate over the past week to 10.3%, a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Hospitals also reported a record-high number of COVID-19 patients Sunday, with 2,191 people who have tested positive receiving treatment, according to data reported by 95% of the state's hospitals. Each of the last four days has seen a new high in hospitalizations.

DHHS also reported 27 deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 5,543 North Carolina residents. Deaths are reported when they are confirmed, meaning they may not have come from a single day.