Mission Hospital McDowell restricts visitation

Effective 8 p.m. this evening, Mission Health will restrict visitation to Level Three at all locations, including Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
Level 3 visitation means no visitors for hospitalized, outpatient, surgical and emergency department patients. The known exceptions include having one parent with a pediatric patient and one support person with the obstetric patient, according to Carol Wolfenbarger, president and CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.
“We understand how challenging this restriction is for both the patient and the patient’s loved ones,” said Wolfenbarger. “Mission Hospital McDowell has in place virtual technology to support virtual visitation with their loved ones. Please know that we will do our very best to ensure that we support the virtual connectivity while we work diligently to care for our community and keep everyone as safe as possible.
The Level Three visitation will exist at all Mission locations, including Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, CareParters, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital. Level 3 visitation was implemented at Mission Hospital in Asheville on Dec. 18, according to a news release.
“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we are taking the rising number of COVID cases very seriously,” said William Hathaway, chief medical officer, Mission Health/HCA North Carolina Division. “We realize this may be difficult for some patients and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care and our colleagues by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.”
Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.
“These updates are meant to keep our colleagues and patients healthy. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve,” said Hathaway. “We are grateful that we have been able to begin vaccinating our team, but we implore our community and staff to remain vigilant in the 3Ws – wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands - to stop the spread of this illness.”
For information, visit Missionhealth.org/covid-19
As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Stay home when you are ill
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
• Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
