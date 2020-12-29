Mission Hospital McDowell restricts visitation

Effective 8 p.m. this evening, Mission Health will restrict visitation to Level Three at all locations, including Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

Level 3 visitation means no visitors for hospitalized, outpatient, surgical and emergency department patients. The known exceptions include having one parent with a pediatric patient and one support person with the obstetric patient, according to Carol Wolfenbarger, president and CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.

“We understand how challenging this restriction is for both the patient and the patient’s loved ones,” said Wolfenbarger. “Mission Hospital McDowell has in place virtual technology to support virtual visitation with their loved ones. Please know that we will do our very best to ensure that we support the virtual connectivity while we work diligently to care for our community and keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Level Three visitation will exist at all Mission locations, including Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, CareParters, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital. Level 3 visitation was implemented at Mission Hospital in Asheville on Dec. 18, according to a news release.