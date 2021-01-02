McDowell prepares for vaccine effort as COVID-19 cases soar

McDowell County began a new year with COVID-19 cases soaring but the hope of widespread vaccinations on the horizon.
On Friday, after a record-setting month for coronavirus infections, the McDowell County Health Department said 67 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday’s report brought the total number of positives to 3,167 in McDowell County. There had been 31,380 tests conducted, 27,905 negative results and 308 tests were pending results. At the time of the report, there were 483 individuals in quarantine, 2,635 out of quarantine and 49 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.3%, making it a code red -- or critical -- county for infection spread. The statewide rate was 13.3% as of last Tuesday, when the latest data was available.
Hospital and front-line health care workers in McDowell began the first round of vaccines last week. Next will be a rollout for those who are 75 or older.
“Please watch all McDowell County news outlets to see when you can receive your COVID-19 vaccine,” regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said on Friday. “It is our only defense to slow down this virus. Take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors.”
Hardest hit age groups
By far, over the course of the pandemic, the largest infection numbers have been among adults ages 25-49. Compared to older segments of the population, this group would be relatively healthy with fewer preexisting conditions.
As of noon on Saturday, this demographic has seen 988 cases and 211 were in quarantine. No one in that demographic had died from the disease, according to McDowell County Emergency Service’s dashboard.
The virus though, is deadliest among the older population. As of print deadline for this story, 430 people age 65 or older in McDowell had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that number, 43 people who tested positive had died.
In the 50-64 age group, 528 people had been diagnosed, 112 people were currently in quarantine and six people had died.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina was 3,472 as of Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The total surpassed Tuesday's previous record patient count of 3,377. The state holiday on Friday means North Carolina's coronavirus count would be updated Saturday but after the print deadline for this story. For any updates, go to mcdowellnews.com and pick up Tuesday’s print edition of The McDowell News.
Locations of outbreaks
Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks as of Saturday in McDowell County were:
• Marion Correctional Institution: 65 staff and 115 inmates had tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: 28 inmates and five staff had tested positive. Three staff members had recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: Two staff and four residents had tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: 34 staff and 66 residents had tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members had recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents had died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: Seven staff member and 1 resident had tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: Four staff members had tested positive.
The News & Observer of Raleigh and Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
“Please remember those who have lost loved ones or are struggling with sickness. As we continue to fight COVID-19 in 2021, it is critical to stay vigilant and protect each other. Wear your face covering, do not attend large gatherings, stay home when you can, and wash your hands. Community transmission is at its highest and the chances of being exposed to COVID-19 when you leave your home is at its peak.”
-- Regional Public Health Director Karen Powell.