McDowell prepares for vaccine effort as COVID-19 cases soar

By far, over the course of the pandemic, the largest infection numbers have been among adults ages 25-49. Compared to older segments of the population, this group would be relatively healthy with fewer preexisting conditions.

As of noon on Saturday, this demographic has seen 988 cases and 211 were in quarantine. No one in that demographic had died from the disease, according to McDowell County Emergency Service’s dashboard.

The virus though, is deadliest among the older population. As of print deadline for this story, 430 people age 65 or older in McDowell had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that number, 43 people who tested positive had died.

In the 50-64 age group, 528 people had been diagnosed, 112 people were currently in quarantine and six people had died.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina was 3,472 as of Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The total surpassed Tuesday's previous record patient count of 3,377. The state holiday on Friday means North Carolina's coronavirus count would be updated Saturday but after the print deadline for this story. For any updates, go to mcdowellnews.com and pick up Tuesday’s print edition of The McDowell News.