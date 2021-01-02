 Skip to main content
McDowell prepares for vaccine effort as COVID-19 cases soar
McDowell County began a new year with COVID-19 cases soaring but the hope of widespread vaccinations on the horizon.

On Friday, after a record-setting month for coronavirus infections, the McDowell County Health Department said 67 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday’s report brought the total number of positives to 3,167 in McDowell County. There had been 31,380 tests conducted, 27,905 negative results and 308 tests were pending results. At the time of the report, there were 483 individuals in quarantine, 2,635 out of quarantine and 49 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.3%, making it a code red -- or critical -- county for infection spread. The statewide rate was 13.3% as of last Tuesday, when the latest data was available.

Hospital and front-line health care workers in McDowell began the first round of vaccines last week. Next will be a rollout for those who are 75 or older.

“Please watch all McDowell County news outlets to see when you can receive your COVID-19 vaccine,” regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said on Friday. “It is our only defense to slow down this virus. Take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors.”

Hardest hit age groups

By far, over the course of the pandemic, the largest infection numbers have been among adults ages 25-49. Compared to older segments of the population, this group would be relatively healthy with fewer preexisting conditions.

As of noon on Saturday, this demographic has seen 988 cases and 211 were in quarantine. No one in that demographic had died from the disease, according to McDowell County Emergency Service’s dashboard.

The virus though, is deadliest among the older population. As of print deadline for this story, 430 people age 65 or older in McDowell had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that number, 43 people who tested positive had died.

In the 50-64 age group, 528 people had been diagnosed, 112 people were currently in quarantine and six people had died.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina was 3,472 as of Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The total surpassed Tuesday's previous record patient count of 3,377. The state holiday on Friday means North Carolina's coronavirus count would be updated Saturday but after the print deadline for this story. For any updates, go to mcdowellnews.com and pick up Tuesday’s print edition of The McDowell News.

Locations of outbreaks

Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks as of Saturday in McDowell County were:

• Marion Correctional Institution: 65 staff and 115 inmates had tested positive.

• McDowell County Detention Center: 28 inmates and five staff had tested positive. Three staff members had recovered.

• Clear Sky Behavioral: Two staff and four residents had tested positive.

• Autumn Care of Marion: 34 staff and 66 residents had tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members had recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents had died due to COVID-19.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: Seven staff member and 1 resident had tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential Center: Four staff members had tested positive.

The News & Observer of Raleigh and Tribune News Service contributed to this story.

Emergency field hospital set for Lenoir

Virginia Annable

vannable@hickoryrecord.com

CALDWELL COUNTY -- A field hospital in Lenoir will treat COVID-19 patients from the entire region, supporting five hospitals, according to a press release from Samaritan’s Purse.

The field hospital will be built on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir, one of the hospitals the additional capacity will serve. The emergency field hospital will also support Catawba Valley Health System, Frye Regional Medical Center, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton and Appalachian Regional Healthcare system in Boone.

Lenoir was chosen for the location because of its central location to the hospitals, the release said.

The field hospital will have 30 beds to treat patients with COVID-19 who do not need a ventilator.

The field hospital is being built by Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational evangelical Christian organization headquartered in Boone. The organization has deployed field hospitals for COVID-19 patients in New York and Italy. The organization will construct, supply and coordinate staffing for the hospital. There is overwhelming interest from medical personnel across the county to serve, the press release said.

“On behalf of all the health systems participating in this effort, I’d like to thank Samaritan’s Purse for making this investment in the well-being of our communities,” president and CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care Laura Easton said in the press release. “Planning for this added capacity now will help us provide the level of care our communities need as volumes continue to grow in our region.”

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, the region is reaching its hospital capacity. A study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University predicted last week that the Hickory region has one week of Intensive Care Unit hospital bed capacity left.

Catawba Valley Medical Center would not comment on its capacity, or how much room it had to treat patients, because it has flexibility to expand or contract its capacity, Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said. The hospital is seeing high volume of critical care patients, a hospital statement said.

“The rising number of cases and hospitalizations is worrisome and we continue to ask the community to act responsibly with regard to social distancing and preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the hospital statement said.

Frye has also seen its COVID-19 patient numbers rise and asked the community to commit to decreasing the rising case numbers.

How can I get tested?

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data, Google search "McDowell County Emergency Services" and follow the links.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:

• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Jan. 4 from 9. to 11 a.m.

• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9  to 11 a.m.

“Please remember those who have lost loved ones or are struggling with sickness. As we continue to fight COVID-19 in 2021, it is critical to stay vigilant and protect each other. Wear your face covering, do not attend large gatherings, stay home when you can, and wash your hands. Community transmission is at its highest and the chances of being exposed to COVID-19 when you leave your home is at its peak.”

-- Regional Public Health Director Karen Powell.

