McDowell makes improvements in state health rankings

Here are some numbers for McDowell County from the latest health report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI).

Under the overall ranking, McDowell places 64th in health outcomes.

McDowell ranks 74th in the state for quality of life.

McDowell County ranks 67th in the state when it comes to health behaviors. These factors include adult smoking, adult obesity, physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking, alcohol-impaired driving deaths, sexually-transmitted diseases and teen births.

Under clinical care, McDowell comes in at 52nd in the state. The clinical care subcategory covers the number of uninsured adults and children; health care costs; and other primary care providers.

The ranking also has McDowell at 23rd place when it comes to social and economic factors. These include the number of high school and college graduates, unemployment, children in poverty, income inequality, children in single-parent households, social associations, violent crime and injury deaths.

The report reveals 21% of children in McDowell live in poverty, compared to the average for North Carolina, which is 20%.

McDowell continues to rank high for its physical environment. McDowell came in at 16th place for its physical environment. This covers such areas as air quality, drinking water violations, severe housing problems and driving to work.