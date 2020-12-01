Free and accessible: Testing sites help prevent the spread of COVID-19

What you need to know about contact tracing

Who are contact tracers?

Contact tracers are local healthcare professionals who have advanced knowledge about the spread of COVID-19. These professionals help protect our community by ensuring that those that may have been infected with COVID-19 know that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, so that they can get tested.

What is contact tracing?

Contact tracing is a tool used by Foothills Health District and all public health entities to track the spread of COVID-19 or any infectious virus. This information helps health professionals identify areas where spread may have occurred.

Why is it important that contact tracers know where I’ve been?

Contact tracers won’t disclose your personal information, arrest you or judge you for where you’ve been. They just need to know your location on the days leading up to your COVID-19 diagnosis. This will help them contact those that may be at risk for catching COVID-19 from you.

When will a contact tracer contact me?