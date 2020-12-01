Free and accessible: Testing sites help prevent the spread of COVID-19

What to expect when you go to a COVID-19 Community Testing Site.

1. When you pull into the testing site, you’ll be asked to fill out some basic paperwork for the Foothills Health District.

2. Once your paperwork is filled out, a site attendant will collect your paperwork and come back to you to take your test.

3. A testing professional will then explain the testing procedure and begin the test.

4. As part of the test, a swab will be placed in your nose for 10 seconds. That swab will then be placed into a test tube marked with your name and contact information.

5. Your test will then be sent to the state lab to be tested for COVID-19.

6. Once test results arrive back in McDowell County, you’ll be notified whether or not your test is positive for COVID-19.

7. If your test is positive, you’ll receive additional information about quarantining. You’ll also receive a call from a contact tracing nurse.