COVID-19 cases take a big jump

The McDowell County Health Department said on Monday 35 additional McDowell residents tested positive for COVID-19 and a third long-term care facility – Autumn Care of Marion – reported its first cases of the virus.
“Over the weekend we saw a large increase in our positive cases,” said regional Health Director Karen Powell. “Based on trends, exposure and incubation time we believe the increase may be results from the Labor Day weekend.”
Community transmission continues to be widespread, Powell said. Transmission is high within large group gatherings, where face coverings, and other precautions were not taken.
“Please continue to be mindful of these large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands,” she said in a statement. “If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
This brings the total number of positives to 931 in McDowell County. There have been 13,060 people tested, 11,870 negative results and 259 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 85 individuals in quarantine, 818 out of quarantine and 28 deaths.
At Autumn Care, two staff members and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Emergency Management and Public Health continue to assist and coordinate with all long-term care facilities in McDowell County to help mitigate against this virus. The Emergency Operations Center stands ready to assist Autumn Care with any operational or logistical requests as we all continue to work together to protect our most vulnerable citizens," states Emergency Services Director William Kehler.
Outbreaks at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo (two staff members and no residents have tested positive) and Deer Park Health and Rehab in Nebo (37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive) have stabilized.
Fourteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 23 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. All positives are quarantined for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, he or she can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 2 from 9-11 a.m.
According to the News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina added 868 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a drop from the 1,290 new cases reported Sunday.
Monday's lab-confirmed cases bring the state's total to 208,248 since the coronavirus pandemic stated in March, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. The official total is likely an undercount because tests were rationed early in the pandemic.
DHHS reported Monday that 184,422 people are presumed recovered. The estimate is based on when people tested positive and whether or not they were hospitalized. On Friday, the state started including cases and deaths that had been diagnosed with rapid antigen tests in overall totals, in addition to the molecular, or PCR, test that DHHS has reported since March.
In incorporating the antigen tests, the state increased its case county by 6,140, a one-time addition to retroactively backfill the case counts starting with May 20, when the first antigen positive case was reported, a DHHS spokesperson said.
Antigen positive cases make up 2% of cases and 0.7% of deaths in North Carolina so far, DHHS said. State residents have taken nearly 3 million coronavirus tests. The PCR test is processed in a lab and looks for the virus' genetic material. The antigen test is processed at a point of care and looks for proteins on the surface of the virus.
DHHS reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the state's total to 3,445 since the first two reported on March 26. Hospitals reported that 897 people with COVID-19 were being treated as inpatient on Sunday, with 96% of hospitals reporting. On Saturday, 92% of hospitals reported 917 patients with COVID-19.
