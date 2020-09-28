COVID-19 cases reported at Autumn Care of Marion; 35 new cases total in McDowell

“Emergency Management and Public Health continue to assist and coordinate with all long-term care facilities in McDowell County to help mitigate against this virus. The Emergency Operations Center stands ready to assist Autumn Care with any operational or logistical requests as we all continue to work together to protect our most vulnerable citizens," states Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

The Health Department is working to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. All positives are quarantined for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, he or she can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.