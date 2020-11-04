Coronavirus cases soar to all-time high among children: report

The number of coronavirus cases among children has soared to unprecedented levels, with unknown implications, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday.

By Oct. 29, more than 853,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, the academy said. This included nearly 200,000 new cases in children during October alone — 61,000 of them during the last week of that month, larger than any previous week during the eight-month pandemic.

"This is a stark reminder of the impact this pandemic is having on everyone — including our children and adolescents," said AAP President Dr. Sally Goza in a statement. "This virus is highly contagious, and as we see spikes in many communities, children are more likely to be infected, too."

Children on the whole don't seem to be affected as much as more vulnerable populations, but they can be vectors of infection to their elders and those with underlying conditions who may get more severely ill.

And children do get ill, and even die, as the death of a 13-year-old eighth-grader in Missouri over the weekend attests.

Even if they don't get sick or show symptoms, children are being affected by other aspects of the pandemic, Goza said.