Are you wearing your mask correctly?

Wearing a face mask is one important intervention to decrease the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, such as influenza. Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, says, like vaccines and hand-washing, masks alone aren't perfect.

"But when you put those together, now you're developing a protective shield, if you will, around yourself to decrease the chance that you're going to get sick and then pass it on to somebody else," says Dr. Poland.

HOW TO WEAR A CLOTH FACE MASK

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you wear a cloth face mask when you're around people who don't live with you and in public settings when social distancing is difficult.

Here are a few pointers for putting on and taking off a cloth mask:

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after putting on and taking off your mask.

Place your mask over your mouth and nose.

Tie it behind your head or use ear loops and make sure it's snug.

Don't touch your mask while wearing it.