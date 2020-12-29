47th person in McDowell dies from COVID-19 complications, health officials say

As the first doses of vaccine roll in and the community looks for the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, positive cases -- and deaths -- continue to climb in McDowell County.
On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 77 additional McDowell residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person had died from complications.
The latest report means there have been 2,967 lab-confirmed positive cases in McDowell County since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday’s report, there were 30,706 tests conducted, 27,401 negative results and 338 tests are pending results. There were 464 individuals in quarantine, 2,456 out of quarantine and 47 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 23.3%, according to a news release.
Mission Hospital McDowell said Tuesday the facility was moving into Level 3 Visitation Restrictions as of 8 p.m. that evening.
Level 3 means no visitors for hospitalized, outpatient, surgical and emergency department patients. The exceptions include having one parent with a pediatric patient and one support person with the obstetric patient.
”Widespread community transmission continues throughout McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell, adding the community will not see the repercussions of Christmas gatherings for seven to 10 more days. After that, numbers could again go up if residents don't heed warnings for New Year's gathering.
The message from health officials has not waivered: The keep from getting or spreading the virus, social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 61 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 34 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 6 residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.