47th person in McDowell dies from COVID-19 complications, health officials say

As the first doses of vaccine roll in and the community looks for the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, positive cases -- and deaths -- continue to climb in McDowell County.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 77 additional McDowell residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person had died from complications.

The latest report means there have been 2,967 lab-confirmed positive cases in McDowell County since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday’s report, there were 30,706 tests conducted, 27,401 negative results and 338 tests are pending results. There were 464 individuals in quarantine, 2,456 out of quarantine and 47 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 23.3%, according to a news release.

Mission Hospital McDowell said Tuesday the facility was moving into Level 3 Visitation Restrictions as of 8 p.m. that evening.

Level 3 means no visitors for hospitalized, outpatient, surgical and emergency department patients. The exceptions include having one parent with a pediatric patient and one support person with the obstetric patient.