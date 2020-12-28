Girl Scouts battle Boy Scouts in lawsuit

Both groups have suffered membership declines in recent years with the rise of youth sports leagues and hectic family schedules. A BSA spokesman did not immediately respond Saturday for comment.

Court papers indicate the Girl Scouts are also seeking unspecified compensation for expenses incurred in its efforts to draw a line of distinction between the two groups in areas where “the most confusion (was) being caused by Boy Scouts” opening their doors to girls.

According to one email submitted in the Girl Scouts’ filing, two areas of Arkansas and Texas were specifically “inundated with BSA recruitments ... and they are recruiting girls hard and heavy.”

The Boy Scouts website currently features two laughing girls, arms around one another, front and center. And the court documents alleged that the Boy Scouts used “intellectual property” of the Girl Scouts after its decision to admit members of both sexes.

“Boy Scouts knew full well ... that SCOUT, SCOUTS and SCOUTING, when used in connection with girls’ services, could only create associations with Girl Scouts unless other distinguishing content referencing Boy Scouts of America appeared in advertising and promotional materials,” the court documents charged.

“But it did so anyway, and the only plausible inference is that its motive was to free-ride off the Girl Scouts ‘impeccable’ reputation,” the filing said.