How can I get tested?

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data, Google search "McDowell County Emergency Services" and follow the links.