 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How can I get tested?
0 comments

How can I get tested?

  • Updated
  • 0

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data, Google search "McDowell County Emergency Services" and follow the links.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:

• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics